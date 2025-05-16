Switch 2 introduces Game-Key Cards, which require users to download the game, and it's raised concerns in general about Nintendo's future physical support.

If you are wondering about the company's plans going forward, Nintendo of America's president Doug Bowser has reassured everyone that physical games remain a "key part" of its business for now. Doug Bowser spoke to IGN about this recently at the new Nintendo San Francisco store, while also touching on the supposed benefit of game-key cards for publishing partners:

Doug Bowser: "In the immediate future, physical games are still a key part of our business. And we value our relationships in particular with our retailers, and want to make sure we have products available for them to sell to their consumers. When you look at Game-Key Cards, for us, our goal with Nintendo Switch 2 – similar to what we were able to accomplish on Nintendo Switch – is to have the broadest and deepest library of content we possibly can. And that includes our publishing partners. And Game-Key Cards are a way that our publishing partners are able to bring more content onto the platform, deeper and larger, more immersive content on the platform."

So, while traditional physical games are still important, according to Bowser, game-key cards are simply a way of allowing Nintendo's publishing partners to bring "more content" (and larger experiences) to its new platform (at what's likely a more affordable price) - allowing the platform to have the "broadest and deepest library" possible.

Earlier this week, physical distributor Limited Run Games revealed how it was up to its partners to decide whether or not Switch 2 releases would be on a game-key card (outside of its own numbered line). A rumour stemming from a leak has also suggested there may be limited options for third parties when it comes to game card sizes.