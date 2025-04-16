Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 808k

Questions, questions, questions. Since the Switch 2 Direct finally doused us with molten info and elicited the hottest of takes from us all, there's been a steady stream of questions trickling in from all Nintendo fans. Pinning Nintendo down on specifics in interviews and through other official channels has been tough as the company trundles onwards with its messaging machine.

We've had tidbits suddenly appear on FAQ webpages and other nuggets crop up elsewhere, but there's still so much we don't know about the upcoming system. We've got all sorts of knowns, known unknowns, unknown unknowns - to the point that the word 'known' looks unreal now.

To avoid losing ourselves in the weeks before launch, the lovely Nintendo Life video team sat down to discuss 20-ish Switch 2 questions they're dying to get answers to, including some of yours. Check out the video above for the Switch 2 queries bouncing around their brainboxes.

But I don't like videos! cries someone at the back. I clicked on a thing that starts with the word 'Video' but wasn't expecting a video! Well, for anyone who wants to find out the 21 things at a glance, let's put them below in title form, shall we? You'll have to actually watch the vid for elaboration - we can't say fairer than that!

How does recording gameplay work? Wallpapers, themes, folders? Switch 1 in Switch 2 dock? More than four people on call? (Yes, up to 12!) Chat with online randoms? Proximity chat in Mario Kart World? Codes in a box? NSO Price increase? C Button use if you don't have an NSO sub? Cartridge size options for publishers? Startup sound? More Joy-Con colours? When is pre-order in the US/Canada? Precise, real-world battery life stats? Switch 1 game resolution on Switch 2 screen? Will Mouse Mode ever be forced or always optional? Metroid Prime 4 release date? Summer Direct(s)? More Bluetooth protocols supported? Who’s working on Donkey Kong Bananza? Will Switch 2 version of BOTW card work on Switch 1? Will Nintendo release an official Mouse Grip?

With the Switch 2 launch now just over seven(!) weeks away, all our questions will soon be answered - and hopefully the Mario Kart World Direct tomorrow will provide some answers too. Tune in then.