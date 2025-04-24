Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

The bright and colourful pirate adventure Trident's Tale launches on the Switch eShop on 22nd May 2025 for £22.49 / $24.99.

Developed by 3DClouds, a studio best known for creating kid-friendly games based on big IPs such as Hot Wheels and Transformers, this looks to be an inviting way of introducing younger gamers to more open-world adventures.

Taking control of Ocean, a girl who dreams of becoming a pirate, Trident's Tale sees you exploring the high seas of a magical world all to plunder treasure and collect some mysterious artifacts.

Like any good pirate video game, you'll be able to build up a crew of scallywags and fight other seafarers in naval combat. You'll also be able to deck out your ship, customise and level up your pirate team, and explore to your heart's content.

On foot, Ocean has access to her trusty cutlass and pistol, but you'll be able to expand her abilities as you progress through the game. Oh, and as you'd expect, there are tons of secrets to find and riddles to solve. Being a pirate isn't easy.

We know there are some big pirate games out there on other consoles, but we still think there aren't enough of them. Let's hope this ends up being one of the better ones.

What do you think of Trident's Tale? Let us know down below.