"Pokémon with guns" became the go-to description for Pocketpair's Palworld because, well, the screenshots and footage shown around its initial announcement indicated that, yes, the in-game creatures look like Pokémon holding guns.

According to communications director and publishing manager John ‘Bucky’ Buckley (thanks, IGN), the "Pokémon with guns" moniker isn't particularly well-liked by the folks over at Pocketpair. In speaking at GDC last month, he said:

“We revealed the game to the world in June of 2021, so quite a few years ago. We posted a trailer at what's called Indie Live Expo, which is an indie gaming event in Japan. We showed this off to the Japanese audience initially, we had a really, really good reception. But very quickly, Western media got eyes on this little game, and we were very quickly branded, as early as 2021, as a ‘certain franchise’ plus guns. This would be something that has stuck with us to this very day, despite our best efforts to shake that off.”

He then spoke directly with IGN and said that the main inspiration behind Palworld was actually ARK, and that Pocketpair wanted to create creatures that had more personality.

“A lot of us are huge ARK people, and our previous game, Craftopia, kind of has some stuff in it that we really loved from ARK and some ideas from ARK. So we wanted to just take that and make it bigger. And one of the things about ARK, is that everything’s about the dinosaurs. Some are cute, some are cool. But we wanted to give them more personality, more abilities, more uniqueness. So that was the pitch. The pitch was, let's make something like ARK, but a lot heavier on the automation and each creature's like its own very special thing. And then we show that first trailer, and then this title kind of came out. And no, we weren't super happy about it, but it is what it is.”

He ends by saying that if people wish to keep calling it "Pokémon with guns", then he doesn't particularly have an issue with it, but he'd at least like players to give it a chance first, as they'd likely find that the gameplay doesn't reflect the description.

Pocketpair is still knee-deep in a lawsuit with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company over apparent patent infringements within Palworld. Buckley had described the day in which the lawsuit was announced as "depressing", noting that "pretty much everyone at Pocketpair is a fan".