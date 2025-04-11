Tequila Works, the developer behind the lovely puzzler RiME, horror cinematic platformer Deadlight, and adorable League of Legends spin-off Song of Nunu, is auctioning off a number of its game rights and IPs.

19 different listings can be found on the auction website Escrapalia, including for the aforementioned IPs (excluding LoL, of course), The Invisible Hours, and a web domain. Rime and GYLT are currently sitting at 15,500 € after 150 bids on each, while the web domain sits at 270 € after 12 bids. The listings are open until 14th May 2025.

In addition, there are also a handful of new games that appear to have been in-development at the Madrid-based developer, which filed for insolvency in November 2024.

The Ancient Mariner is one of these newer IPs, an open-world narrative adventure that aimed to focus on human emotions. In the game, the player would have reconnected with their childhood and learned to process and move forward throughout the game.

Another, called Dungeon Tour, was meant to be a "mid-core cooperative party game" where up to four players would get together to manage tourists throughout dungeons.

The hope is that someone will pick up these in-progress IPs and carry on development, but that's entirely dependent on who purchases these. It's always extremely sad to see a game developer shut down, so we hope the team's legacy can live on in some way.

Of Tequila Works' games, we particularly enjoyed The Sexy Brutale and Song of Nunu, the latter of which we felt was like "old-school Zelda." In 2022, Tencent acquired a majority shareholding in the developer.