As some of you might be aware, there's a new console on the horizon. In two short days, Nintendo is set to pull back the curtain a little more on Switch 2, officially graduating the hybrid consoles that currently sit in our hands to the title of 'Switch 1' (a name we're sure will sit well with us eventually).

While we're all eagerly anticipating more news about what's next from the House of Mario, there's a bit of us that's already getting nostalgic about the past eight years. In truth, the Switch 1 *shudders* has been a wonderful little bit of kit from the second we got it out of the box, and so before we fully hand ourselves over to the next generation, we thought it was only right to relive one of those unboxings one last time.

Our wonderful video producer Zion was recently sent one of Nintendo's fresh Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundles, and he's recorded the unboxing process so we can all experience it together. Aside from some sweet shots of the console itself — gosh, remember how clean a fresh-out-the-box Switch looks? — the video also sees Zion share some memories of previous unboxings as he dives into a brand-new OLED for the final time.

It's a sweet little watch that has got us reminiscing about holding the Switch for the first time. Damn, we couldn't be more excited to do it all over again with Switch 2 later this year!