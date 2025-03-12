Nintendo has announced it will be rolling out Splatoon 3's first update of the year this week - bumping the game up to Version 9.3.0.

This update will include adjustments to weapons, Splatfest changes, and all sorts of bug fixes. You can see a rough machine translation of the Japanese patch notes below (note: This post will be updated with English patch notes when they go live).

"Update data version 9.3.0 for the Nintendo Switch software "Splatoon 3" will be distributed starting tomorrow, Thursday, March 13th at 10:00 AM. For details on the update, please see the following page."

Splatoon 3 - Version 9.3.0 (March 13, 2025)

Changes to game content

Match Changes

Changed the performance of some main weapons.

Weapon Name What's changed Bold Marker Bold Marker Neo Increased projectile speed by roughly 3%, increasing projectile distance.

Wakaba Shooter Momiji Shooter Increased projectile speed by roughly 3%, increasing projectile distance.

Pro Modeller MG Pro Modeler RG Increased projectile speed by roughly 3%, increasing projectile distance.

N-ZAP85 N-ZAP89 Increased movement speed while shooting by roughly 5%.



Decreased gun variance when shooting on the ground by roughly 5%.

Space Shooter Space Shooter Collaboration Decreased shot variance when jumping by roughly 33%.

Wide Roller Wide Roller Collaboration Slightly increased the size of the hit detection for the player's vertical swing, making it easier to hit the opponent.

Vincent Vincent Hugh The time between successive swings has been shortened by roughly 2/60 of a second.

Splash Spinner Splash Spinner Collaboration Decreased the time it takes to fully charge by roughly 3/60 of a second.

-With this change, the time it takes to complete the first charge stage has also been shortened by approximately 2/60 of a second. Barrel Spinner Barrel Spinner Deco Order Spinner Replica Increased firing duration by roughly 11%.



Decreased the time it takes to fully charge by roughly 3/60 of a second.

-With this change, the time it takes to complete the first charge stage has also been shortened by approximately 2/60 of a second. Splattery Splatterly Hugh Increased projectile speed by roughly 3%, increasing projectile distance.

Splattershot Splattershot collaboration Order Maneuver Replica Slightly increased the size of the hit detection area for players when fired in normal stance, making it easier to hit opponents.

-There is no change in the fact that bullets fired by taking aim after a slide have a larger hit detection area. 24-type Replacement Umbrella, Type A 24th Type Replacement Umbrella B Slightly increased the width of ink droplets sprayed by shots.



Decreased ink consumption when firing shots by roughly 14%.

R-PEN/5H R-PEN/5B Slightly narrowed the width of ink droplets sprayed by bullets.

Dental Wiper Mint Dental wiper Sumi Extended the time it takes for movement to begin when stepping forward with a Charge Slash by roughly 2/60 of a second.



Decreased the width of ink droplets created by horizontal slashes by roughly 12%.

Changed the performance of some special weapons.

Special Weapon Name What's changed Ultra Stamp When a stamp is thrown, the damage dealt by the explosion at the point of impact has been increased as follows:

-Increased damage dealt to opponents near the center of the explosion from 60.0 to 220.0. -Increased damage dealt to targets far from the center of the explosion from 30.0 to 60.0. Ultra Chakuchi Increased radius of ink coverage caused by explosions by roughly 11%.

Ultra Shot Damage dealt by the explosion at the point of impact is now reduced to 35.0 for opponents farther away from the center of the explosion.



-Damage dealt to opponents in the center of the explosion remains at 53.0. Reduced the duration when the gear ability Special Performance Up is not equipped by roughly 30/60 seconds.

-The effect of having the maximum number of “Special Performance Up” gear abilities equipped remains unchanged. The points required for special abilities for some weapons have been changed.

Weapon Name Before After change Hokusai Order Brush Replica 200 190 Splattershot collaboration 200 190 Gaen FF 200 190 24th Type Replacement Umbrella B 200 190 S-BLAST91 190 200 R-PEN/5H 210 220 In the Negitoro Coal Mine, the lamp that was installed on the bridge in the center of the stage has been moved to the top of the elevator.

Splatfest Changes

Changed the terrain for Trikala Battle Rules on some stages.

Stage Name What's changed Gonzui District Changed part of the terrain near the attacking team's starting point to one that cannot be painted.



We've made it slightly wider the range that the squid spawn can select when the defender starts, and added some cover near the starting point to make it easier for them to move forward.

Masaba Strait Bridge Added more cover to make it easier for attackers to move forward.



The area that the ink from Matoi covers has been expanded.

Humpback Market The area covered by the ink from the first Matoi has been expanded.

Takaashi Special Economic Zone Changed part of the terrain near the attacking team's starting point to one that cannot be painted.

Negitoro coal mine Expanded the terrain near the attacking team's starting point.



Changed part of the terrain near the defender's starting point to one that cannot be painted.



We've widened the fence footing near the step connecting the attacking team's starting point and the center, and added ink rails to make it easier to get into the center.



We've changed the placement of some obstacles to make it easier to attempt the Super Signal.

Bug fixes

Fixed some issues with player controls

Prevented an issue where a super jump immediately after spawning could result in blocking an opponent's attack immediately after landing.

-This fix ensures that when you super jump, any armor provided by the squid spawn will always be removed before landing. Fixed an issue that caused the controller to vibrate when projectiles from the Nova Blaster, Nova Blaster Neo, or Order Blaster Replica hit terrain.

Fixed an issue causing bullets from the Overflosher or Overflosher Deco to not be displayed correctly on other players' screens when they bounced off a bullet shield.

Fixed an issue where when equipped with a spinner that can keep a charge, using a subweapon with certain controls while keeping a charge would not cancel the charge.

Fixed an issue causing your position to remain significantly off on other players' screens when repeatedly performing a sliding maneuver or using the wiper while standing on the edge of a step in terrain.

Fixed an issue causing Shark Ride to appear in a misaligned position when viewed by other players when it came into contact with the Rainmaker barrier while charging in with Shark Ride.

-This fix means that if you touch the Rainmaker barrier while charging in with Shark Ride, you will no longer be knocked back. Fixed an issue causing the intervals between consecutive stamp attacks with the Ultra Stamp to appear inconsistent when viewed by other players.

Fixed an issue causing a player with poor connection conditions to have their position displayed incorrectly from the perspective of other players when performing a super jump immediately after using an Ultra Splashtop.

Match-related issue fixes

Fixed an issue in the Rainmaker battle rules for the Snail Spillway that could cause the count to advance unintentionally when acquiring a Rainmaker that was underneath a step while descending from the top of the step.

Fixed an issue on Mahi Mahi Resort & Spa in which Que Ink's counter shot would disappear without exploding when it hit the border between a certain wall and the ground.

Fixed an issue in Negitoro Mine that allowed players to enter the opponent's base in an unintended way through a certain wall.

Fixed an issue in the Ryugu Terminal's Rainmaker Battle Rules that could cause the count to advance unintentionally when capturing a Rainmaker that was at the bottom of a step while descending from the top of the step.

This follows the release of 9.2.0 last November, which included changes to amiibo, changes to multiplayer, Splatfests, and a lot of bug fixes.