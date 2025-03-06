Late last year, a patent emerged that suggested Samsung was looking to create its own foldable handheld console. Now, the company has showcased what such a device might actually look like at MWC25 in Barcelona.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 launching later this year, you might be wondering if the console is set to receive some stiff competition from this new Samsung device. Worry not though; according to T3, this is merely a concept that Samsung hopes will entice other manufacturers into utilising its foldable screen technology in similar ways.

Still, it's an intriguing handheld, even if it is a bit ugly. For example, in order to fold the screen over completely, holes have been implemented where the d-pad and face buttons are usually situated, ensuring that the analogue sticks don't get in the way when closing the device.

As such, the d-pad and face buttons are still there, but they curve into the holes from the outside. It doesn't strike us as the most ergonomic solution, but then we have to remember that this is merely a concept design for the time being.

Honestly, we could see something like this come to fruition in the coming years given the ridiculous amount of PC and emulation handhelds flooding the market at the moment. As for the Switch 2, however, we're not convinced such a device will prove to be much of a threat to Nintendo's upcoming next-gen hardware.