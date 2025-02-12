Trains are great. We love a good train ride. It's even better these days given the advancements in technology, space, and comfort (though granted, there's still also a load of work to be done; especially in the UK), making particularly lengthy journeys a joy if you happen to have some suitable entertainment with you.

Amtrak, the national passenger railroad company in North America, is seemingly going one step further in promoting its onboard capabilities, specifying its suitability for gamers in particular. As spotted by user Smyles on social media, Amtrak is specifically encouraging passengers to bring along CRT displays to help facilitate onboard Super Smash Bros. Melee tournaments.

Amtrak is bigging up its ample elbow room ("you don't have to sacrifice comfort to maintain your virtual farm/criminal empire"), storage facilities, and of course, onboard wi-fi capabilities for those looking to connect online with the likes of the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck, and more.

Sounds pretty good to us, especially if you're about to head out on a particularly lengthy journey. We'll admittedly probably just settle for our Switch and a good book, but if you're in the mood for an impromptu Smash Bros. Melee tournament, then it sounds like Amtrak has you covered. Phew.