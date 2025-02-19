Following its release in November last year, Mario & Luigi: Brothership for the Switch has now received its first update.
This bumps the game up to Version 1.0.1 and addresses multiple bugs as well as some "other" ones. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:
Mario & Luigi: Brothership Ver. 1.0.1 (Released February 18, 2025)
Bug Fixes
- The player couldn’t acquire Luck Charm DX, even when reaching 100 or more in Hammer Rally.
- The damage counter for Luigi’s Bros. Attack “Jump Helmet” would only display a single number place value.
- Killing a Mega Snaptor with “Surprise Iron Ball” while having the Battle Plug “Coinpiler” equipped resulted in the player earning no experience points.
- Defeating all monsters with the Battle Plug ”Countdown to Crush” and causing multiple items to drop, while completing a Challenge at the same time, resulted in not being able to receive Challenge rewards, soft locking the game.
- The fifth Power Tap was able to be acquired earlier than intended.
- The boss battle in Color-Full Sea Great Lighthouse was not occurring in the intended location, blocking game progress.
- Attempting to call Luigi back in the cave on Skorcheen Island would cause the process to recur repeatedly, blocking game progress.
- Players were prevented from progressing further during the IDLE Group's first appearance event on Desolatt Island.
- Additionally, other bugs have been fixed.