Map fans, listen up! Retro Game Books is back with another volume of Video Game Maps: SNES — the gorgeous-looking hardback that (fittingly) examines some of the console's most iconic cartography — and this one is set to put another 65+ retro gems under the microscope.

Following on from last year's 'Vol. 1', the second volume is now available to preorder from the Retro Game Books website for £35/$42 and is expected to ship in late spring.

Created by Brian Riggsbee with words from a whole bunch of wonderful writers, the latest edition comprises 300 pages of text and art all about some of the SNES' biggest games (with a couple of lesser-known picks thrown in there too). Vol. 2 contains analyses of maps from A Link to the Past, Kirby Super Star, Mega Man X, Romancing SaGa and much more. Just take a look at the following promotional images and tell us that doesn't look sweeeet.

📗 The preorder for Video Game Maps: SNES - Vol 2 starts now! retrogamebooks.com/products/vid.... Grab the 300-page hardcover book or the limited bundle. ** More in thread** — Retro Game Books (@retrogamebooks.com) 2025-02-01T21:32:19.537Z

If you're after an edition with even more merch, Retro Game Books is also launching a 'Bundle' option for the hardback at £53/$65, which packs in an additional notebook, art print, bookmark and sticker.

It's one for the map fans, yes, but we can see this looking right at home as a part of any coffee table collection. Gosh, we love a hardback.