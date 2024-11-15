LEGO Horizon Adventures

A new LEGO game is out this week on the Nintendo Switch and this one is a bit different as it's based on Sony's PlayStation-exclusive Horizon series.

The reviews are now rolling in for LEGO Horizon Adventures and our review has already gone live here on Nintendo Life. We awarded it 6 out 10 - calling it a beautiful but basic build of Sony's series.

"Clocking in at a fairly short six-to-eight hours, Lego Horizon Adventures offers up frequent, brief bursts of fun with its excellent combat encounters. However, this is wrapped up in an experience that feels way too shallow and repetitive to recommend to anyone other than the most enthusiastic Horizon and Lego fans."

So, what did other critics have to say? Here's a round up so far:

VGC - 4/5

"Lego Horizon Adventures won't top any game of the year lists, but it's an enjoyable retelling of Aloy's first story, mixed with witty, Lego Movie style writing, and gameplay that will entertain the whole family."

IGN - 7/10

"Lego Horizon Adventures reimagines Horizon Zero Dawn with a playful Lego twist, simplifying the story while keeping the heart of its key moments and characters."

GameSpot - 7/10

"It's that blend of child-like style and mechanical substance that makes Lego Horizon Adventures a lovely game to play for parent and child pairings, though it's also just neat to see these usually self-serious characters put through a washing machine loaded with crayons."

Nintendo World Report - 7.5/10

"It would be inaccurate to say this is a straightforward Horizon game. It’s aimed at the younger set, certainly, but in doing so, ignores a lot of what makes the Playstation series so enjoyable to me. However, if you’re looking for a chill, funny action game or something to play with your kid(s), this is a damn good choice."

Push Square - 6/10

"There's absolutely fun to be had here, especially the combat, but some fundamental design decisions let the side down."

Will you be trying out this game on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.

