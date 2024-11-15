A new LEGO game is out this week on the Nintendo Switch and this one is a bit different as it's based on Sony's PlayStation-exclusive Horizon series.
The reviews are now rolling in for LEGO Horizon Adventures and our review has already gone live here on Nintendo Life. We awarded it 6 out 10 - calling it a beautiful but basic build of Sony's series.
"Clocking in at a fairly short six-to-eight hours, Lego Horizon Adventures offers up frequent, brief bursts of fun with its excellent combat encounters. However, this is wrapped up in an experience that feels way too shallow and repetitive to recommend to anyone other than the most enthusiastic Horizon and Lego fans."