Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has been out for a week now and while it's getting a lot of praise in its home country of Japan, it seems some players are struggling with the game - especially on the Switch.

As highlighted by Automaton Media, an article by Weekly Josei Prime has quoted some local player reviews of the game, and one common problem that seems to be popping up with many longtime Dragon Quest III players is the size of the text in this latest remake. Many players are claiming the "small" text is hurting their eyes.

If you're playing on the Switch in handheld mode as well, this might not necessarily help the situation. Automaton further notes how the game's "target audience has grown old and farsighted" and a lot of these same players might be struggling 36 years later. Here's one of these translated comments:

"The Dragon Quest 3 remake is awesome, but as someone from the Dragon Quest generation, the Switch screen is hard on my farsightedness. The text is so small"

It seems Nintendo legend Takaya Imamura has even chimed in on this with a simple "uh-oh" on his social media account...

There are plenty of quality-life-options in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake including the ability to speed up text and even adjust the camera angle to offer a closer perspective (which we found helpful when swapping between television and monitor setups), but unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be any ability to enhance the size of the text.

Square Enix could potentially roll out a patch allowing users to increase the size of the text in the game, but there's no official update about such a thing right now. Although some players do appear to be struggling with the text, this remake is still well worth a look. The main issue we thought the Switch release had was some performance issues.