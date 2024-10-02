Masahiro Sakurai has announced that his YouTube series, titled Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, will cease uploading regular new videos this month, with the last episode scheduled for 15th October 2024.

We all knew this was coming, of course: Sakurai announced that he would be winding the channel down a while back, but we now know the exact date. However, it sounds like Sakurai has something special planned to help alleviate feelings of loss amongst fans. A special one-off finale episode is currently in the works, though of course there are currently no details on when this is due to air.





However, I'm also working on a special finale episode to come afterward, so please… As mentioned previously, I'll be wrapping up production of new episodes for my YouTube channel soon. Right now, it's looking like the last scheduled episode will release on Tuesday, October 15th.However, I'm also working on a special finale episode to come afterward, so please… pic.twitter.com/6cyx3XO0nw October 2, 2024

Sakurai's channel has gained well over 500,000 subscribers since the creator posted his first video on 24th August 2022. Clocking in at just over two years, the channel has covered a wealth of subjects in game development, with Sakurai covering specific topics such as animation or special effects, along with more lighthearted content looking at his personal gaming collection and even his cat.

It's particularly interesting that the channel is winding down now, of all times. It's no secret that Nintendo is on the brink of revealing the successor to the Switch, so we can't help but wonder if Sakurai has been tempted back into game development for the new console. Hmm...

Either way, we'll certainly miss those moments when a new Sakurai video would pop up onto our feed. We'll keep an eye out for any new episodes over the course of the next two weeks, and will endeavour to share those that we think are particularly interesting.