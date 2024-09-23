The Blue Blur will be making a spin dash onto YouTube and Twitch tomorrow, as Sega has announced that Sonic Central 2024 will be broadcast on 24th September.

At 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST, we'll be getting a look at some "upcoming projects, partnerships, and events through 2025".

Sonic Central usually takes place in June, around the Blue Blur's birthday, but it decided to skip the annual celebrations this summer. But at least we have this broadcast instead.

There are very few details on what will be shown off during the broadcast, but we'll likely be getting yet another look at Sonic X Shadow Generations, which is due out next month, on 25th October. Perhaps another look at the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, too?

Will you be tuning into Sonic Central tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.