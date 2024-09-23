The Blue Blur will be making a spin dash onto YouTube and Twitch tomorrow, as Sega has announced that Sonic Central 2024 will be broadcast on 24th September.
At 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST, we'll be getting a look at some "upcoming projects, partnerships, and events through 2025".
Sonic Central usually takes place in June, around the Blue Blur's birthday, but it decided to skip the annual celebrations this summer. But at least we have this broadcast instead.
There are very few details on what will be shown off during the broadcast, but we'll likely be getting yet another look at Sonic X Shadow Generations, which is due out next month, on 25th October. Perhaps another look at the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie, too?
Will you be tuning into Sonic Central tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 14
Wow, I feel nothing for this. Sonic hasn't really excited me for years.
There's also a PlayStation direct at 6pm Eastern tomorrow too.
Nice, if I can I'll watch it live, curious as to what they'll show apart from the obvious (but definitely still welcome) candidates mentioned by the article!
Will you be tuning into Sonic Central tomorrow? No, but will look forward to news about new 2D Sonic games.
Sonic Adventure 1&2 collection and Heroes and Shadow and Sonic 06.
@Zeebor15 And the Level 5 Presentation for their upcoming games too. So many presentations on one tuesday!
Aside from maybe a release date for the first episode of Dark Beginnings, I won’t get my hopes up too much for this
These are usually Twitter-tier announcements. Like to be wrong though for this one.
I won't tune in, will check the news afterwards.
I do hope for a release date of Dark Beginnings' first episode though.
@Maubari but why Tuesday is the real question
@Zeebor15 : Tokyo Game Show is this week (25th to 29th). Guess they just need the attention before TGS steals it all.
Remember all those non-Sonic legacy games Sega teased gamers with about a year ago now? Or the surveys about which franchises fans would like to see return before that?
It's okay if you don't; Sega doesn't remember, either, apparently.
ATM all I want is Sonic Adventure 2 on Switch. I don't even care if it's just the 360 remaster at this point.
Sonic Mania is 7 years old, Please oh please let someone who cares do a 2D game. There are so many fans that make pretty bomb fan games.
Super Stars for me was a pretty big let down, whereas I have 155 hours in Mania. When it's good it's good. I am looking forward to the new Generations title but have a soft spot for the Genesis and Advance titles.
