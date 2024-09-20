Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

If you played through Thank Goodness You're Here earlier this year and thought, "yes, I want more of that," then you're in luck. Publisher Panic (alongside House House and Chromosphere) has channelled all those comedy vibes into a proof-of-concept short for an 'Untitled Goose Programme' that never was, and it seriously made us chuckle.

All of the Untitled Goose Game vibes are present and correct here: a quaint English town, a meddling goose, chaos, but it's all bent into a programme format reminiscent of old-school BBC scheduling. You'll watch as an increasingly ridiculous episode of 'Where is He Now?' is derailed by the titular goose, leaving its presenter and guest groundskeeper soaked, injured and with their life's work in tatters — not bad in four minutes, eh?

According to the video description, this proof-of-concept was put together in 2021 by Panic, House House and Chromosphere as the teams pitched the hypothetical show. Unfortunately, the write-up clarifies that the whole idea was eventually put to bed, so it looks like this is all we're getting from 'Where is He Now?' (honestly, we're gutted).

The Untitled Goose Programme may never become a reality, but at least we have this short to show us what could have been. That said, if this is up your street and you haven't played Coal Supper's Thank Goodness You're Here yet (also published by Panic), then boy, you are in for a treat.