THQ Nordic has today announced that its annual Digital Showcase will be heading our way on 2nd August this year and it promises to bring "new announcements". Ooh, the suspense!

The event will kick off at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST, meaning that we only have *frantically counts* 92 days before things get underway.

In its announcement tweet, the publisher confirmed that two non-Switch titles, Gothic I Remake and Titan Quest II, will be receiving "exciting updates" during the showcase, but there is every chance that we Switch lovers will be thrown a reveal or two as well — an Epic Mickey: Rebrushed release date? Maybe?





Join us for new announcements, exciting updates on Gothic 1 Remake, Titan Quest II and much more. The same procedure as last year? Our annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase returns on August 2, 2024! #THQNordic2024 May 2, 2024

Yes, we are getting quite the heads up on this one, but a little bit of preparation time never hurts, eh? Mark your calendars for three months' time, folks!

Is there anything that you're hoping to see at this showcase or is August frankly too far away for you to start thinking about? Let us know in the comments.