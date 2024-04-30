Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

If you're a fan of The Jackbox Party Pack games but find yourself in need of something a bit, well, naughtier, then you might want to keep an eye out for Jackbox Naughty Pack, currently in development over at Jackbox Games.

Although not officially confirmed for Switch just yet, we can't imagine it will skip Nintendo's console given the fact that the eShop is chock full of the Party Pack games. More information will be provided later this Summer, but Jackbox Games says that the new entry will contain three games that will have you 'laughing and sweating'.

Although competitors are free to get as spicy as they like in minigames like 'Quiplash' and 'Tee K.O', the upcoming Naughty Pack stands as the studio's first mature rated game, so we're guessing there's going to be a few choice words and images used that probably won't be suitable for younger gamers.

So lock your doors, close the blinds, and break out the handcuffs... It's time to get naughty, folks. Ooh, err.