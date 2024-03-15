A recent datamine of Riot Games' popular free-to-play shooter Valorant has supposedly revealed references to Switch.

It's led to speculation a Nintendo version of the game could be in the works. Some other theories suggest it might just be specific controller support for the game. Additionally, there are crossplay references in there and some other findings include evidence of Linux and Steam Deck versions. This was originally spotted by PC_Focus on social media.

The competitive team-based FPS Valorant made its debut on PC in 2020 and draws inspiration from games like Valve's Counter-Strike and Blizzard's Overwatch series. Keep in mind, there is no official confirmation this will be released on Switch, so for now, it's just an interesting find.

This follows some Valorant job listings that suggested Riot could be bringing the game to certain consoles in the future. Here's an official description of the title:

"Blend your style and experience on a global, competitive stage. You have 13 rounds to attack and defend your side using sharp gunplay and tactical abilities. And, with one life per-round, you'll need to think faster than your opponent if you want to survive. Take on foes across Competitive and Unranked modes as well as Deathmatch and Spike Rush."

Riot has previously published a bunch of smaller-scale releases on the Switch including Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, which launched on the eShop last month. The company also axed 530 jobs globally earlier this year.