Nintendo Japan has released its first 'Pyon Zuba Basha' video of 2024 and yes, it is still stuck in our heads (thanks, @Stealth40k).
It's the same track the company's YouTube channel has released a few times (with some updated game footage following 2023's releases), but that doesn't make the repeated chorus line any less catchy. And if this is your first time hearing it, we're sorry.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are the newbies this time, accompanying the returning pair of Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There's still no Pikmin to be seen, which is strange considering last year's release, but the big four stand strong.
If you are looking for a hint of what's to come in the year ahead or any new details for the featured games, you're better off looking elsewhere. If, however, it's just a catchy little bop that you're after then you have come to the right place.
This one's going to be stuck in our heads for a while, huh?
What do you make of Nintendo Japan's New Year song? Let us know in the comments.
Loved the original and of course I love this edition, too!
As for why there's no Pikmin, what onomatopoeia/word of these four would go well for it? Pyon could work but is obviously already taken by Wonder, zuba and basha would make no sense and iya would be a little too dark as it would have to involve Pikmin dying...
Ay yo it’s PYON ZUBA BASHA IYAA let’s not forget IYAAAAA y’all IYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!
What means every word? Are they onomatopoeias?
They show off an Inktoling about halfway into the video.
That being, an Octoling with Inkling hair.
Aww that's absolutely lovely to see!
....wait a second.
ENHANCE
Nintendo really can't stop accidentally putting Inktolings into Splatoon can they XD
Was expecting something catchy but got hit with something where the rhythm is routinely interrupted, and the tune is chaotic rather than memorable.
@Fizza @Yosher Good catches. Is that an actual glitch in the game or was that just a mistake that Nintendo over looked? (I don’t play Splatoon sorry)
