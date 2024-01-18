Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo Japan has released its first 'Pyon Zuba Basha' video of 2024 and yes, it is still stuck in our heads (thanks, @Stealth40k).

It's the same track the company's YouTube channel has released a few times (with some updated game footage following 2023's releases), but that doesn't make the repeated chorus line any less catchy. And if this is your first time hearing it, we're sorry.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are the newbies this time, accompanying the returning pair of Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There's still no Pikmin to be seen, which is strange considering last year's release, but the big four stand strong.

If you are looking for a hint of what's to come in the year ahead or any new details for the featured games, you're better off looking elsewhere. If, however, it's just a catchy little bop that you're after then you have come to the right place.

This one's going to be stuck in our heads for a while, huh?

What do you make of Nintendo Japan's New Year song? Let us know in the comments.