Update [Tue 19th Dec, 2023 04:00 GMT]:

In case you missed it, the Clefairy and Teddiursa Squishmallows are now available on the Pokémon Center website. The difference is they come with a special patch on the back of them.

"In a 12-inch size that's exclusive to Pokémon Center, this ultra-squeezable Clefairy Squishmallows plush is made with soft, high-quality materials and features Clefairy's cute ears and sweet smile. It's perfect for snuggling in the car, on the plane, or at home during a Pokémon movie marathon."

Original [Sat 25th Nov, 2023 03:00 GMT]:

After an announcement earlier this year, Clefairy and Teddiursa have now joined the Pokémon-themed Squishmallows line.

These Squishmallows are now available to preorder from the official Pokémon website in the US and will take 5-9 business days to ship. They're 12-inch, are priced at $29.99 USD each and come with an embroidered Pokémon Center Poké Ball logo. Here's a look, along with one of the descriptions: