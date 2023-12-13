Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Trombone Champ tooted its way over to Switch earlier this year and now developer Holy Wow Studios has brought us a new update to keep the good times going over the festive period.

Ver. 1.25A is now available on Switch, and there are a good number of newly added features to keep an eye out for. Perhaps the most notable of these is the addition of two brand-new songs, 'O Christmas Tree' and 'God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen', that we will definitely be using to pump up any holiday party moving forward.

Achievements have also been added to the game's home page on Switch, so you now have a goal to chase as you attempt to toot along with the iconic tracks.

There are 15 achievements to unlock on Nintendo Switch, and getting all 15 will be absurdly difficult. If you can unlock them all, send us a screenshot! We'd love to send a prize to whoever can get them first! 🏆 — Holy Wow (🎺 TROMBONE CHAMP devs) (@HolyWowStudios) December 12, 2023

This comes alongside a handful of improvements and bug fixes. The full patch notes were revealed in a blog post on the Holy Wow website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Trombone Champ Ver. 1.25A (13th December 2023)

New Content

Two new holiday tracks: “O Christmas Tree” and “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen!”

There is now an achievements panel that appears on the homescreen after you have unlocked at least one achievement. These are just for fun and intended to mirror the type of achievements that PC and Mac users can unlock with Steam. They do not affect gameplay in any way! However, if you can unlock all of the achievements, send us a screenshot!

Improvements

During gameplay, you can see if you’ve beaten your previous high score. Look for a small “New High Score” icon next to your score.

If you play an entire song without missing a single combo, you now see “Perfect” in the score screen and receive more toots!

Various optimizations.

Bugfixes