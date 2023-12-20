Super Bomberman R 2 blasted its way onto the Switch back in September, and since then it's had some small updates. The latest one is a little bigger and adds the new character 'Luca Bright Bomber' based on the main antagonist in Suikoden II, Luca Blight.

In addition to this, this latest update (Version 1.3.0) adds a "Room Lobby" function to Private Match and makes multiple other adjustments. Here's the full rundown via Konami's website:

Super Bomberman R 2 Ver.1.3.0 patch note (19th December 2023)

Content

Addition of new character "Luca Bright Bomber".

"Room Lobby" function added to Private Match.

Adjusted Private Match so that users can enter a room during a battle.

Adjusted the maximum number of "Round number" for Standard Battle Mode in Private Match/Battle Offline to 99.

Added the ability to continue playing with the same settings on the results screen of Private Match/Battle Offline.

Added setting to omit waiting time when all players have completed character selection in Private Match.

Adjusted matching logic for Graded Match.

Adjustment to prevent continuous Stun in battles.

Adjusted speed in Power Zone from 2 to 3.

Adjusted the Bean Bomber's skill "Jump" to prevent it from crossing the Goal Shutter.

Adjusted the Gimmicks "Exploding Floor" to prevent it from crossing the Goal Shutter.

Fixed other bugs.

*The latest update data is required to play online elements.

Thank you for continuing to support SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2.