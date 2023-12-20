Super Bomberman R 2 blasted its way onto the Switch back in September, and since then it's had some small updates. The latest one is a little bigger and adds the new character 'Luca Bright Bomber' based on the main antagonist in Suikoden II, Luca Blight.
In addition to this, this latest update (Version 1.3.0) adds a "Room Lobby" function to Private Match and makes multiple other adjustments. Here's the full rundown via Konami's website:
Super Bomberman R 2 Ver.1.3.0 patch note (19th December 2023)
Content
- Addition of new character "Luca Bright Bomber".
- "Room Lobby" function added to Private Match.
- Adjusted Private Match so that users can enter a room during a battle.
- Adjusted the maximum number of "Round number" for Standard Battle Mode in Private Match/Battle Offline to 99.
- Added the ability to continue playing with the same settings on the results screen of Private Match/Battle Offline.
- Added setting to omit waiting time when all players have completed character selection in Private Match.
- Adjusted matching logic for Graded Match.
- Adjustment to prevent continuous Stun in battles.
- Adjusted speed in Power Zone from 2 to 3.
- Adjusted the Bean Bomber's skill "Jump" to prevent it from crossing the Goal Shutter.
- Adjusted the Gimmicks "Exploding Floor" to prevent it from crossing the Goal Shutter.
- Fixed other bugs.
*The latest update data is required to play online elements.
