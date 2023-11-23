Pokemon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet have just kicked off the latest mystery gift distribution event and this time trainers can add a Revavroom to their party.

This particular one comes with 'Peeved Mark', which gives the Pokemon the title of "Revavroom the Grumpy". Here's a bit more about Revavroom and how to obtain this latest Mystery Gift item, courtesy of the official game site:

"Revavroom is a popular choice among the delinquents of Team Star—in fact, they’re this Pokémon’s Original Trainer!"

Use these steps to claim your in-game gift.

Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet Select Poké Portal on the X menu. Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet. Enter the password TEAMSTAR. Watch as the Pokémon arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or in your Pokémon Boxes.) Be sure to save your game.

This promotion runs until 31st October 2024, so you've got plenty of time to redeem this Revavroom. You can see the promotions currently way in our guide: