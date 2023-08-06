Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

At EVO last year, SNK announced it had greenlit a new Fatal Fury / Garou: Mark of the Wolves game.

Apart from some artwork, there was nothing else revealed about the "long awaited sequel" at the time. Now, during EVO 2023, SNK has revealed the official title and also shared a teaser trailer.

The new entry is called Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and will take place across multiple locations within South Town. Fans have also been given a glimpse of Terry Bogard and Rock Howard - with the game looking rather similar to King of Fighters 15.

"Furiously in development! Watch for when these wolves bare fangs next!"

No platforms or release date have been revealed yet, so be on the lookout for an update in the future.