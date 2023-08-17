Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher PQube and developer Playstark have today brought the action-packed roguelite shooter Die After Sunset to Switch, with the game available to pick up on the eShop right now.

This one will see you choose between three different characters — April, Rido and Hune — and drop into Earth to help fight off hoards of an alien race called the Murkor. This species grows in strength when hiding in the shadows, so you'll want to drag them out into the light before taking them on with your chosen hero's arsenal. Kill as many as you can before the sun sets then repeat the cycle the following day — simple, right?

Each character brings their own playstyle to the runs but you can open chests along the way to provide weapon upgrades and new power-ups. There are level trees (aren't there always?) that you can use after a day of murdering Murkors to make your character stronger for the next day.

You can find some more information about the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below:

Three Unique Playstyles

Each character comes equipped with a standard primary weapon and special attack. Choose wisely between sharp-shooter April, half-man-half-cyborg, machine-gun wielding Rido and… Hune, a Murkor experiment gone wrong.



Fight In The Light

Murkors draw their power from the shadows, growing in size and strength. Strategically position yourself so the sun is always beaming down on you, and your enemies. (Sun cream is supplied as standard issue).



Power Ups & Weapons

Open chests and complete missions to power up and equip new weapons. Collect as much as you can before the sun sets to give you the best possible chance in fighting murkor bosses.



Die, Die, Die Again

Collect ‘Mucus’ dropped by Murkors as they are defeated - this will become the currency you can bank. With ‘Mucus’ in the bank you can progress level-trees and make yourself stronger on every run.

Aside from some visuals that look a little, erm, Fortnite-y, we can see this being some good fun so long as the performance is up to scratch on Switch.

Die After Sunset is now available to download from the Switch eShop for £16.99 / €19.99 / $19.99.

Are you up for some monster mashing? Shoot your thoughts in the comments below.