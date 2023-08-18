Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Cult of the Lamb was one of the indie highlights of 2022 and since its successful launch on the Switch, it's received multiple updates and even some DLC.

The next batch of content that's been teased is a collaboration with the 'Don't Starve' series. Here's the line attached to the latest trailer: "The portal has opened but will the Lamb survive?". This update, whatever it happens to be, will be officially revealed on 21st August.

Don't Starve developer Klei has also confirmed this collaboration with its own trailer. It seems to suggest Cult of the Lamb might even be coming to the Don't Starve series, but again - we'll just have to wait and see.

If you haven't played Cult of the Lamb or Don't Starve yet, be sure to check out our reviews here on Nintendo Life.