Coming off the back of the ice cream-themed event from a few weeks ago, Nintendo has today announced that Splatoon 3's next Splatfest will be getting underway next month — running from 12th-14th August, to be precise.

Away from the bright colours of ice cream or battles for the Triforce, the upcoming event takes a much more personal turn, asking the question "Which is the most important to you?" The three different teams on offer this time are Money, Fame and Love, but which will come out on top?





Is this just the 'Money vs Love' Splatfest from Splatoon 2 with a third option thrown in for good measure? Yes, it is. But hey, we're excited all the same.

We can expect voting for this one to open in the week before the event begins, so be sure to get yourself into Splatsville around 5th August to pick your team and get levelling-up that special Splatfest t-shirt.

For all of the information on the upcoming event and those that have come in the past, be sure to check out our full Splatfest guide.