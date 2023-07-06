Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Marble Collective — makers of Marble It Up!, a ball-rolling platformer that Nintendo Life readers brought to our attention in one of our Games We Missed community round-ups — has revealed a new game in the series: Marble It Up! Ultra is coming to Switch on 17th August.

Also launching on PC and all the other main platforms you'd care to play it on, you can check out the reveal trailer above, showcased first here on Nintendo Life.

Not sure what the game's about? Well, as you may have gathered, it's a marble-based platformer — a "roll-playing game" according to the PR, described as "the pinnacle of marble platforming" — that sees you roll your marbles through over 100 deviously designed levels in the single-player campaign or through five cross-platform multiplayer modes, as showcased in the trailer above.

Here are a few screens for your pleasure, beneath some officially pertinent PR points:

● An Energetic Marble Campaign: Take on an extensive single-player campaign of more than 100 levels spanning six primary and four bonus chapters. Roll your way through levels filled with dangerous obstacles, mind-bending paths, shifting gravity, bouncy floors, and potent power-ups.

● Exciting Marble Multiplayer: Blast your way to glory with five uniquely competitive and chaotic cross-platform multiplayer modes. Team up to hunt gems, score goals, escape zombies, and prove your marble mettle online!

● Magnificent Marbles: Unlock a collection of marbles, trails, and hats as you find hidden trophies, earn medals, and play online.

● Marble Mastery: Unleash your skills by hunting achievements and climbing the Global Leaderboards! Weekly Challenges add new modifiers to levels for a fresh new way to compete each week.

Having unfortunately missed the original game when it launched in 2018, we haven't got much to go on ourselves. However, NL reader sketchturner had his to say in their recommendation as part of our community round-up:

For me, it matches or even surpasses the original two Super Monkey Ball games (which I hold in very high regard).

High praise indeed! Marble It Up! Ultra will launch on Switch eShop on 17th August and set you back £24.99. Let us know below if you'll be rolling up for it.