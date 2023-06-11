If you're going to catch 'em all, you might need a handy guide. VIZ Media has got you covered with its "newly revised" one covering a whopping 898 Pokémon.

This updated guide will be "fully illustrated" and is a "totally comprehensive" two-volume series covering everything you need to know about each Pokémon. It's due out in Spring 2024, here's a look:

Announcement: A massive, newly revised guide that covers 898 Pokémon! Fully illustrated and totally comprehensive, this two-volume series includes full-color pictures, descriptions, and stats on Abilities, moves, and Evolutions! The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide releases Spring… pic.twitter.com/jjUPmfa91m June 9, 2023

VIZ Media says it will be revealing pre-order dates soon. The previous guides were available in a set for $16.99 and were also offered individually for $11.99 each.

In addition to this announcement, VIZ revealed Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire - scheduled to release around the same time in Spring 2024. Here's a look:

Announcement: Sapphire and Emerald need Ruby’s help to stop a crisis of planetary proportions—a meteor hurtling toward their home! Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, with story by Hidenori Kusaka and art by Satoshi Yamamoto, releases Spring 2024! pic.twitter.com/o1EkTCl8RP June 9, 2023

And on the Nintendo front, VIZ Media also announced Splatoon 3: Splatlands. It's also due out in Spring 2024.

Announcement: Goggles travels to the Splatlands, meets an inkling named Braid, and embarks on a fresh series of adventures set in the world of Splatoon! Splatoon 3: Splatlands, with story and art by Sankichi Hinodeya, releases Spring 2024! Cover not final. pic.twitter.com/6n8dLqssiF June 9, 2023

