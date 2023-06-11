If you're going to catch 'em all, you might need a handy guide. VIZ Media has got you covered with its "newly revised" one covering a whopping 898 Pokémon.
This updated guide will be "fully illustrated" and is a "totally comprehensive" two-volume series covering everything you need to know about each Pokémon. It's due out in Spring 2024, here's a look:
VIZ Media says it will be revealing pre-order dates soon. The previous guides were available in a set for $16.99 and were also offered individually for $11.99 each.
In addition to this announcement, VIZ revealed Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire - scheduled to release around the same time in Spring 2024. Here's a look:
And on the Nintendo front, VIZ Media also announced Splatoon 3: Splatlands. It's also due out in Spring 2024.
Would you be interested in this new complete guide? What about the other offerings from VIZ Media? Comment below.
[source twitter.com]
Comments (1)
If they'd been putting these out one volume per generation, they'd probably have a couple million people committed to buying each new one just to keep their collection complete.
Tap here to load 1 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...