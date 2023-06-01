Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

SOEDESCO and Superlumen have today revealed a first look at Desolatium, a point-and-click adventure game that will be combining mystery with Lovecraftian myths and creatures on Switch later this year.

The above teaser isn't a lot to go on, it's true, but the publishers note that the game will see you attempting to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a friend through the eyes of four different people. However, it seems that this isn't your standard missing persons case, as things soon take a spooky turn.

There isn't an official release date on this one just yet outside of "this year", but we do have a bit more information about the game itself from the publishers, which you can find below:

‍In this graphic point-and-click adventure, you get to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a friend through the eyes of 4 different characters, each with their own characteristics. Uncover the mystery as you’re led toward a dark path filled with Lovecraftian myths and creatures. Are the ‘old ones’ they read about truly real? Be careful what you ask for, because the answer might lead you to your doom if you don’t tread carefully. FEATURES‍ • Explore a new graphic adventure based on Lovecraft mythos

• Play as 4 different characters, each with their own mechanics and characteristics • Explore levels based on real-world locations in 360º • Get Immersed in a thrilling adventure with ambisonics audio and a unique art style straight out of a comic

Not a lot to see so far then. A free demo of the game is now available to download from Steam, so you can begin to get an idea of how deep this mystery actually goes.

What do you make of Desolatium so far? Think it will be up your street? Let us know in the comments.