Tetris 99 has announced its next event is for Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, released on the Switch back in February.

This event will begin later this week on 21st April and will run until 24th April. If you participate and accumulate 100 points, you'll receive a new theme featuring background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Kirby release.





If you've not tried out the Switch version of Kirby's Return to Dream Land just yet, we highly recommend it. There's also a free demo you can download via the Switch eShop, allowing up to four players to enjoy select stages and subgames.