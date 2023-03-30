Ultra Dolphin Revolution, an indie developer which has created a number of games that are currently exclusive to the Wii U eShop, is giving away "128 downloadable codes" of its very last Wii U title, Captain U.
Despite the Wii U closing its doors earlier this week, you can still redeem download codes up until 3rd April, around 9:30am PT. As a result, Ultra Dolphin Revolution has decided to share its work with the world and is handing out codes for Captain U over on Twitter for both Europe and North America.
North American codes start here for five tweets, and European codes follow in the next five tweets. Some of the codes in the tweets may well have been redeemed already, so if you're interested in grabbing one, keep trying!
It's an incredible gesture, and another show of the community — both fans and devs — coming together to celebrate the Wii U and 3DS to share titles and memories that make these platforms unique.
Ultra Dolphin Revolution has nine games on the Wii U eShop, some of which are upgraded version of their previous titles. Man of the titles inspired by classic NES platformers in both gameplay and visual style.
As well as giving away codes for its game, Ultra Dolphin Revolution also commissioned an amazing piece of art to celebrate its titles on the Wii U. The piece by game artist and illustrator Sapphire Wong is nothing short of lovely.
Have you played Captain U? Will you miss the Wii U eShop now that it's gone for good? Let us know in the comments.
Comments (6)
Very cool of them
It looks like someone was busy in their bedroom this morning.
this game looks like its made with amos on amiga 500.
I got one. Very nice of them.
Looks atrocious, i hope someday the world will wake up and and start judging new 'retro' games as harshly as triple A's. Its the only industry where everyone gets a participation medal.
I would so play this if I had a Wii U. I seem to love all platformers.
@AlanaHagues I like that we meet like this. 😊 Sorry to bother you. I found a typo.
In the fifth paragraph it's Many not Man.
Hiya. I hope I'm helping.
Tap here to load 6 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...