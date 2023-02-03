Batsugun S-Tribute has been rated in Korea on Switch, Gematsu reports. This is potentially the next entry in City Connection's S-Tribute series, which focuses on a number of arcade and Sega Saturn titles, enhancing them for modern audiences.
Batsugun is a title from 1993 developed by Toplan which was later ported to the Saturn in 1996 in Japan only. Batsugun might look like your typical bullet hell shooter, but the game introduces experience points that allow you to upgrade your main gun, and after two upgrades, you use the experience for extra bomb stock. The game is also often considered to be the first 'manic shooter' with its ridiculous bullet patterns and complex enemy waves.
This was the last shooter Toplan made before the company filed for bankruptcy in 1994, and the developer is often considered one of the most influential within the genre. So Batsugun's potential rerelease is an important piece of history. A sequel had been planned but never materialised, with many of the ideas rolled into Capcom and CAVE's 2001 shooter Progear.
Batsugun S-Tribute has yet to be officially announced, but we expect we'll be hearing something soon. City Connection has been releasing S-Tribute games for a few years, with the most recent — Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3/BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute — launching just a few days ago. The S-Tribute series often adds a number of quality-of-life upgrades including improved controls.
Check out some gameplay of the original arcade release below!
Have you ever played Batsugun? Would you be happy to see this on the Switch? Let us know!
[source grac.or.kr, via gematsu.com]
Comments (15)
Oh I'm always eager to add to my shmup collection on Switch. Here's hoping Strictly Limited opt this for a western release.
Pretty sure it's Toaplan not Toplan?
I just wanna say I love the switch. As a shumup and SRPG fan this system has been divine. Been really getting into Toaplan games I missed.
(It’s Toaplan, btw)
On the heels of the Toaplan Arcade 2 announcement for Evercade, where this game (and Truxton 2 and Outzone) is sorely missing, this is great news! Here’s hoping for a good port with minimal to no input lag.
I got a tidy packet for selling my Saturn copy...could be a good excuse to add it to my shooter collection on Switch! Been waiting for more Toaplan goodness to make its way over.
To A Plan. Toaplan.
I got excited and then saw it's an "S-Tribute" version and not M2...
I'll just wait for M2. Playing Batsugun wtih 6 frames of input lag is a nightmare.
@Edd-O Yes, it's Toaplan. Toa Plan.
There's an interesting pattern here.
City Connection has been responsible for bringing Saturn ports of arcade games. So far, they've handled Layer Section+Galactic Attack, Cleopatra Fortune, Elevator Action Returns, Puzzle Bobble compilation, and Metal Black.
Out of those titles, M2 has handled the arcade version of Layer Section (among the Ray'z pack), and Arcade Archives handled the arcade Metal Black as well as at least two of the Puzzle Bobble arcade games.
What's with one group handling the Saturn port of an arcade game, and another group handling the arcade original?
@gojiguy yeah "s- tribute" is a pretty big red flag for me as a shmup fan
@FunGuy I've always pronounced it as Toe-a-plan.
Nice! But I'm still waiting for Fire Shark & ESP Ra.De PSi to creep out of Japan.
In the latest Shmup Forum annual poll, Batsugun was voted the #11 best shmup of all-time.
@gojiguy
Layer Section was decent, nothing like Cotton or Guardian Force in lag terns.
I'd also prefer M2, but at the rate they're releasing, could easily be 2 years yet until Batsugun. Plus, this will have Special.
M2 probably have an amazing port of this collecting dust while they wait for the funds to program an included Batsugan dating sim and Master System de-make.
