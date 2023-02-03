Batsugun S-Tribute has been rated in Korea on Switch, Gematsu reports. This is potentially the next entry in City Connection's S-Tribute series, which focuses on a number of arcade and Sega Saturn titles, enhancing them for modern audiences.

Batsugun is a title from 1993 developed by Toplan which was later ported to the Saturn in 1996 in Japan only. Batsugun might look like your typical bullet hell shooter, but the game introduces experience points that allow you to upgrade your main gun, and after two upgrades, you use the experience for extra bomb stock. The game is also often considered to be the first 'manic shooter' with its ridiculous bullet patterns and complex enemy waves.

This was the last shooter Toplan made before the company filed for bankruptcy in 1994, and the developer is often considered one of the most influential within the genre. So Batsugun's potential rerelease is an important piece of history. A sequel had been planned but never materialised, with many of the ideas rolled into Capcom and CAVE's 2001 shooter Progear.

Batsugun S-Tribute has yet to be officially announced, but we expect we'll be hearing something soon. City Connection has been releasing S-Tribute games for a few years, with the most recent — Puzzle Bobble 2X/BUST-A-MOVE 2 Arcade Edition & Puzzle Bobble 3/BUST-A-MOVE 3 S-Tribute — launching just a few days ago. The S-Tribute series often adds a number of quality-of-life upgrades including improved controls.

Check out some gameplay of the original arcade release below!

Have you ever played Batsugun? Would you be happy to see this on the Switch? Let us know!