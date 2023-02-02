Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are but a few short weeks away from the Switch release of Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe and Nintendo has today released a new trailer, 'Welcome to Merry Magoland', which is all about the available mini-games.

The trailer (which you can find above) gives us our first proper look at Magoland — an area offering "subgame-based attractions" (or "mini-games", if you wanted to use fewer words). The presence of these games was first teased back in last year's September Direct Showcase, where we got our first look at 'Samurai Kirby' and 'Magolor's Tome Trackers', but today's trailer presents the world as more of a Mario Party-esque experience, with the smaller mini-games becoming an attraction of their own.

It looks like there will be a total of 10 different games on offer in this zone including (as seen in the trailer) 'Egg Catcher' and 'Booming Blasters'. The former is pretty self-explanatory, we'd say, but for the latter you can picture Wii Play's 'Tanks' and you won't be a million miles off — except, of course, this time it's Kirby...with a gun...

If you're really after the party games vibes, then there is the 'Magoland Tour' available, where four games are randomly selected to be played consecutively.

For more information on this section of the game, be sure to check out the full trailer above. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe flies onto the Switch on 24th February.