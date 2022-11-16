The face of Pokémon GO was forever changed with the release of the Pokémon GO Plus wristband - a way to catch 'em all without even needing to get your phone out of your pocket. Since then there has been a Pokédex-worth of imitators, all keen to bring something new to the catching game.

None more so is this the case than with PhotoFast's 247 Catcher - an auto-catching device which stakes a pretty big claim in its ability to catch Pokémon consistently for 120 hours (that's five days)! The device is supposed to perform these catches at a pretty speedy rate too, with it taking an estimated 6.5 seconds on each wild encounter.

On top of this, the device can also spin Pokéstops, and take part in raids and gym battles from the comfort of your own pocket. The device comes with a suction cup cable capable of simulating screen taps which is supposed to be even faster than your own fingers. Combine this with the fact that the device exceeds the Pokémon GO Plus one hour limit and is able to reconnect itself should a disconnection issue occur and it sounds like PhotoFast are onto a winner.

For a full list of the device's features, check out the following from PhotoFast:

- The 247 Catcher is the world’s first Poke mon Go auto-tap catcher that solves the 1-hour connection limit. For those that play with a third-party auto-catcher, it is often incredibly hard to keep the device connected to the game for over an hour, the 247 Catcher now provides a solution to that problem. - Fast Auto-catch: Allow non-stop auto catch Monsters that are around you. Catching a Monsters just takes about 6.5 Second! - Auto-spin: Automatically spin Pokéstops for them. No more missing items or worry about running out of Pokeballs. - Auto-tap (attack): For those that like to battle in raids and gyms, users can now have the device do the work for them. Simply plug in the 247 cable with wording “RAPID” up and let the 247 Catcher work for you. - Auto Reconnect: Plug in the 247 cable with wording “247” up and place the other end at the Go Plus icon. It will enter the auto reconnect mode. Allow the device to stay connected for longer than an hour. No more 1-hour connection limit so you could catch Monsters all day long. - Built-in Rechargeable Battery: Include a Type-C USB charging cable. You can recharge via power bank or other USB power source (adapter excluded). Charging time about 2 hours for up to 120 hours usage time. Save money and time for changing battery.

- Smart Alerts: Users can be alerted for auto catch, Pokéstops, as well as Monsters caught can be shown via LED indicator light, as well as vibration and sound alerts. Button available to turn on/off vibration and sound alerts. - Portable Size: Product size about 4.5 x 4.5 x 1.2cm and weight about 22g. Slightly larger than a coin. Storage case is included. You can carry around easily.

Just like all auto-catchers, the proof will be in how well the device works in the flesh. We will be testing the 247 Catcher in the coming months, putting it through its paces to find out if it really is the very best (like no one ever was). Until then, more information about the device and what it is capable of can be found on the PhotoFast website and you can check out our guide on the best Pokémon GO auto-catchers below.