Kiuyoyou Shrine is one of the many Zonai Shrines dotted around Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, and one that'll test your knowledge of the elements.

Fire and Ice is pretty appropriately named, as you'll be moving around ice blocks and using the heat to manipulate your ice blocks' size.

Here's how to find Kiuyoyou Shrine and how to conquer Fire and Ice.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Kiuyoyou Shrine Solution

Where to find Kiuyoyou Shrine

Kiuyoyou Shrine is in the Great Hyrule Forest area just to the east of the Tabantha Tundra, so you might spot it on your way back from Rito Village. It's up a small hill in the Rowan Plain and is around coordinates -1106, 2089, 0104.

How to solve Kiuyoyou Shrine

The only skill you're going to need here is Ultrahand. It's more about using your head than using your skills. Ascend is used to get a treasure chest, though. Apologies to Link for all of your other cool skills.

Kiuyoyou Shrine - Fire and Ice

Things look pretty normal when you first walk into the shrine, but as you head into the main section, you'll spot this shrine's namesake gimmick — a pillar with multiple flames shooting downwards onto a switch, and a big block of ice on the left.

To the left of the ice block, you'll spot a second pillar that has a big chunk cut out of it. In the gap, there's a switch. You'll probably realise the ice block is too big to fit in the gap right now, so you need to melt it.

Pick up the ice block with Ultrahand and take it over to the flame pillar and hold it under the embers. Let the block melt until it's a fair bit smaller, and then take it out before it completely melts. Walk it over to the switch, and slide it on top of the switch to open the bars on the left.

In the next room, there's a chest on a ledge to the left, but you'll need some more ice for that. Ahead of you, ride the current of wind forward to a platform in the distance. Ice blocks are falling in front of more flamethrowers and melting. You can either grab the ice before it lands with Ultrahand or block the flames using the stone slabs on the right of the room, then grab the ice block. Move the ice out of the way, then grab the stone slab and with Ultrahand, stick it on top of the ice block.

Slide the ice block down the spiked slope, and then glide back down. Shake the ice block to detach the stone, and then pop the ice block on the ledge. Get under the ledge, use Ascend, and you'll pop up on top of the ice block and be able to access the chest which contains a Zonaite Spear.

Jump back down, grab the ice, and put the stone slab back on the ice block. Make sure it's on top of the ice because you're going to put it under the flaming pillar. The stone will stop the ice from melting, and the weight will activate the switch, opening the door, and letting you grab your Light of Blessing.

We hope that wasn't too chilly for you.