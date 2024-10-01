Mango Rush is a tricky mini game in Echoes of Wisdom that can put you in a spin. Located in the Gerudo Desert, Zelda will spin her way through Mango plants to harvest them for a very keen researcher.

There are some excellent rewards for completing this mini game, and with each new stage, the game gets much tougher. The rewards are worth it, though — Clothing, a Heart Piece, and an item for your Automaton means that you'll want to get the best score possible.

In this guide, we've listed all of the rewards for Mango Rush, tips on how to beat each stage, and how to get the Golden Fan in Echoes of Wisdom.

Where to play Mango Rush

Mango Rush can be played in a tent at Oasis in the Gerudo Desert. You should spot it as you're looking for the Gerudo Rift as part of the Main Story.

The tent is the only building at the Oasis and is next to a woman who gives you The Flying Tile Side Quest and a Business Scrub's Smoothie Shop.

Talk to the spectacle-wearing Gerudo inside to find out she's trying to make some new mangoes and needs help testing them. Offer your services up and she'll be delighted — but you have to pay 10 rupees to harvest them.

This is one of the only ways to get Tough Mangoes, a pretty good Smoothie Ingredient which can boost your defense. Check out our complete list of Smoothies to see what excellent drinks you can make with the Tough Mango

Mango Rush Tips

There are three different stages to Mango Rush — Standard Seeds (easy), Vibrant Seeds (norma), and Ultimate Seeds (hard). Each stage is more difficult than the last, and the rewards also get better.

You can also get two different rewards depending on how many mangoes you manage to harvest. We've got some tips below to help you get better.

Don't spin recklessly

You need to spin to harvest the mangoes, but you shouldn't spin constantly. Watch where the mangoes will pop out of the ground and then spin the minute they come up. In later stages, make sure you're watching for thorns and bombs, too — if you touch those, you'll slow yourself down.

The Frog Ring is your friend

We've talked about the Frog Ring in our Best Accessories list, but it's not just useful for exploration. In Radiant and Ultimate Seed modes, mangoes will start growing on the platforms. You can use Bed or Table Echoes to get up there, but there's a chance they'll get destroyed by the sprouting seeds. As long as you've cleared Hyrule Castle, you should have the Frog Ring. This will negate the need for those table and beds.

Wear the Dancing Outfit

If you've cleared the base level of all three difficulties but can't manage to harvest every single mango for the top prize, then you should change into the Dancing Outfit.

You get this from the Ultimate Seeds difficulty of Mango Rush for harvesting 60 mangoes, but if you're struggling to get all 70 in Ultimate, this could be the difference. The Dancing Outfit increases the size of Zelda's spin, meaning you can hit more mangoes at once.

How to get the Golden Fan

To get the Golden Fan, you need to clear Mango Rush's Vibrant Seed difficulty. That means you need to harvest at least 50 Mangoes.

This should be fairly easy, but if you're having trouble, try to memorise the course and avoid those spikes. Plus, use the Frog Ring if you have it — it'll make a huge difference.

You need the Golden Fan to create one of Dampé's Automatons as part of the Get Rich Quick Side Quest.

All Mango Rush rewards

Here is every single reward you can get from the Mango Rush mini game, which includes both the standard prize and top prize for first-time clears.

Mango Rush Seed Mangoes Harvested Reward Standard Seeds 40+ Tough Mango x3 Standard Seed 50 Tough Mango x5 Vibrant Seeds 50+ Golden Fan (first clear), Tough Mango x5 Vibrant Seeds 60 Might Crystal x3 (first clear), Tough Mango x8 Ultimate Seeds 60+ Dancing Outfit (first clear), Tough Mango x8 Vibrant Seeds 70 Heart Piece (first clear), Tough Mango x12

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.