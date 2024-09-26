Welcome to our Boss Guides for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

We'll be tackling the big boss of the Lanayru Temple dungeon in this guide, giving you the best strategy and all of the rewards you'll get for defeating this fearsome foe.

If you haven't made it this far yet, then duck out now as this boss contains minor spoilers for Echoes of Wisdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Skorchill Boss Strategy

Skorchill Phase 1

You'll see that this is a three-phase battle, but it's not much longer than most other boss fights you've encountered in the game. Still, there are three specific sections to this fight.

The first phase, Skorchill wears an ice helmet — that means you need to break the helmet using fire-based Echoes. Wizzrobes are best for this, but even Keese are good enough. While wearing the helmet, the boss is invincible, so just do your best to avoid it as it spins around the arena.

Skorchill can stomp the ground multiple times, which sends icicles tumbling down. Avoid these as best as you can. He'll also slam his fists down on the floor, which is a great time for an echo to attack his helmet. Break it a few times and hell change things up a bit.

Skorchill Phase 2

For phase 2, Skorchill's helmet is now fire-elemental, which means you need to use ice Echoes on it.

He will still slam his fists on the floor, but now Skorchill has a new move where he spits fireballs out in a circle. Avoid these and focus on breaking that helmet before running in with Swordfighter Form.

Once again, do this a few times and you'll enter the last phase.

Skorchill Phase 3

This time, Skorchill's helmet is a mix of fire and ice. Pay attention to the colour of the horns on his helmet so you know what Echoes to send out.

All of Skorchills moves from the first two phases come together here, but the premise is exactly the same. Fire Echoes for ice horns, ice Echoes for fire horns. Stun, run in, do a lot of damage, repeat. You'll wear him down eventually and be rewarded for your efforts with a Heart Container, 5 Might Crystals, and a level-up for Tri.

You'll also get some lore on Hyrule and Lanayru's Sanction.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.