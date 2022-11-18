Armarouge and Ceruledge are two brand new Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet. These two humanoid 'mons were shown off during one of the game's trailers, and they both take a little bit of inspiration from the ol' Mega Man it seems. Basically, we're saying they're incredibly cool.

These Pokémon may have been shown off during the promotional run, but they're not so simple to obtain in-game. Here's how you can get them.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - How To Get Armarouge And Ceruledge

Are Armarouge and Ceruledge version-exclusive?

Yes, they are. Armarouge is an exclusive evolution in Pokémon Scarlet, while Ceruledge is exclusive to Pokémon Violet.

They both evolve from the same Pokémon — Charcadet — but you can only get the evolution item from the respective Pokémon game.

Armarouge is a Fire/Psychic-type Pokémon, while Ceruledge is Fire/Ghost-type. Both can come with the ability Flash Fire.

Where to find Charcadet

Fortunately, Charcadet is found in a lot of places across Paldea — in fact, in all South, East, and West provinces! However, it can be a little rare, and it's quite small, so you'll have to keep your eyes peeled while looking out for it. Keep travelling between areas to ensure the wild Pokémon respawn, but don't give up!

We've spotted it in South Province (Area Three), South Province (Area Two), and East Province (Area Three) before, but you can find it anywhere that isn't in North Province, day or night.

Once you have one, keep them safe! Or level them up. They're a good Fire-type Pokémon, but they'll be even better when you evolve them.

How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge or Ceruledge

To evolve Charcadet, you'll first need to reach the mining town of Zapapico, which is west of Levincia, on the west side of East Province (Area Three).

From the Zapapico (East) Pokémon Center, head east until you reach a person standing in front of a water fountain. Talk to them talk to find out that they will trade you a curio for ten of a particular item. That item is different depending on whether you have Scarlet or Violet.

Armarouge, Pokémon Scarlet

This guide is currently a work in progress, and we covered the game with a copy of Pokémon Violet. As such, we haven't been able to find out what item we need to get Armarouge yet.

We'll update this guide as soon as we have that info!

Ceruledge, Pokémon Violet



To get the "curio" in Pokémon Violet, you'll need to trade 10 Sinistea Chips with the person. To do this, you need to fight Sinistea in the wild. You can do this by battling them normally or by using the Let's Go mechanic, which makes it much quicker

Sinistea can be found right next to Zapapico, luckily! They're pretty rare here in East Province (Area Three), but the best spawn place for Sinistea seems to be this tree right next to the town's entrance.

You can also find Sinistea in the ruins outside of Alfornada, in South Province (Area Six). We found that they were much more common there. They're a much higher level, though. They're pretty tiny, so keep an eye out!

Once you have ten, head back to Zapapico and give them to the person, who will hand over the Malicious Armor. Next, go into the Other Items pocket in your Bag, use it on Charcadet, and you'll have your own Ceruledge!

How to get Armarouge and Ceruledge in the opposite version

There are a few ways you can do this, and both are pretty easy!

One, you can simply trade for Armarouge/Ceruledge with a friend who has the opposite version to you.

Alternatively, you can also get them to pick up the item you're missing by gathering the materials and handing over the item by trading a Pokémon who is holding it.

And there you have it, you now have one (or both) of the coolest-looking Pokémon in Paldea. Let us know if you found this walkthrough helpful, and find out where you can find more Pokémon, battles, items, and more, by checking out the rest of our Pokémon Scarlet and Violet walkthrough guides.