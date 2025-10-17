Flabébé is a pretty iconic Gen VI Pokémon, and it plays an important role in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, too. It’s also a fairly common one, but not so common that citizens of Lumiose City aren’t asking for help with them.

Early on you’ll get a side quest that wants you to find five different variations of the Fairy-type, which can be a little annoying. But with this guide, you’ll know exactly where to find each colour of Flabébé in the city.

How to start The Many Flowers of Flabébé

You can start this quest as soon as you kick off Main Mission 7, once you defeat Naveen in a friendly fight outside of Hotel Z.

Once you’ve done that, you can explore the city and you’ll want to head to the Bleu District west of the Hotel. Basically, just head south until you reach Wild Zone 1, and keep following the streets until you pass the Bleu Pokémon Center.

Across the next street you’ll spot Coiffure Clips and a woman standing outside it with a request. Speak to her and you’ll get The Many Flowers of Flabébé Side Mission.

How to complete The Many Flowers of Flabébé

You need to show the aspiring hairdresser all five colours of Flabébé. That’s Red, Blue, Yellow, Orange, and White. Of these, the Red is the easiest to find, and you may have only seen the other colours during trainer battles. Unless you specifically know where to find these little flowers, then finding all five can be annoying.

If you want to try it for yourself, here’s a tip: Flabébé can be found next to flower patches in the city. You’ll almost always find the specific colour you’re after next to a flower patch of a matching colour.

While you can find all five colours across the map, there's actually one spot where all of them will spawn in one location — next to a fountain on the rooftops above the Justice Dojo in the Jaune Sector.

You may need to progress the story to unlock the holovator and get roto-glide to reach the roof, but this is by far the easiest way to complete the quest.

If you're going the old-fashioned way, though, then read on...

Red Flabébé locations

Like we said above, the Red variant is the easiest to find. You’ve probably already caught one, even! If not, here’s a couple of spots you’ll find it:

Wild Zone 3

On the rooftops close to Wild Zone 1

Basically on any rooftop

Blue Flabébé locations

We’re big fans of the deep, rich blue petals on this Flabébé. It likes to hang close to the watery areas, from experience, but here’s a few obvious spots:

On the rooftops close to Bleu Sector 7

Rooftops above Academie Etoile

Rooftops next to Magenta Plaza

Yellow Flabébé locations

Less common than the other two colours, Yellow variants like to hide nicely among yellow tulips. Appropriate.

Next to the Bridge right before Wild Zone 6 - there’s a patch of red and yellow tulips above the river

West of Wild Zone 6 on top of a roof

Orange Flabébé locations

The most unique colour, in our eyes, the Orange flowers are either found close to Yellow ones or close to Blue ones. For some reason.

West of Wild Zone 6 on top of a roof

Bleu Street shrubs, on the ground

White Flabébé locations

The rarest colour, we only found one of these in one location.

Vert Sector 3 Courtyard, next to the Florges fountain

The Many Flowers of Flabébé Rewards

For each Flabébé you bring to the hairdresser, you'll unlock a brand new hair colour that you can choose from any salon. That's five new colours!

But not only that, once you bring her all five, then you'll unlock even more pastel hues. Perfect for you fashionistas out there! You'll also get 1,500 Poké Dollars and a Rare Candy for the trouble.

A whole rainbow of colours to choose from! But besides picking out the best hair colour, if you need more help, have a look at our complete Pokémon Legends: Z-A Walkthrough hub for all the guides you'll need.