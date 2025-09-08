Fleas are everywhere! That's usually a bad right, right? In Silksong, it sort of still is, but Fleas are the pests they are in the real world. Makes sense in a game all about bugs...

The Flea Caravan needs your help finding all of the Lost Fleas so they can move on, and Hornet is willing to help. You'll also get some nice rewards for doing this along the way, so here's our guide to every Lost Flea and their location in Hollow Knight: Silksong:

Note: This guide is a work in progress and we'll be updating it as we progress and find more cute little Fleas.

Where To Find Every Flea In Silksong

Below is where you'll find every single Lost Flea in Silksong. We've split these up by location, and marked where they're hiding on the map, accompanied with some detailed steps on just what you need to do to get them

The Marrow Fleas (1 Flea)

1) East of Bellway Flea

After you've defeated and freed the Bell Beast, rest at the bench and then head right into a large room. Then head up and make your way through this top-central area.

This little flea is stuck in the wall at the very far top-right of the area.

Deep Docks (2 Fleas)

2) Swift Step Flea

After you've unlocked the Swift Step Ancestral Art, head back to the very first bench in Deep Docks, then head right one room,

Here, you'll need to use the platforms above to jump from the right side of the room to the left using Switt Step. Break the jar to free the flea.

3) Hidden Room in Bellway Flea

Once you find the Bellway, break the wall to the left of the Bell Beast to find a hidden room.

Make your way through the platforming puzzle and you'll find a sleeping Flea. Hit him and he'll wake up and return to the caravan.

Far Fields (1 Flea)

4) Ant Cage Flea

In the central room (the tall one with all the wind currents), head through the third door on the left and make your way across the platforms to reach a hidden area in the ceiling.

Here, go right, and then jump up and head through the first right gap in the wall. Walk towards the caged Flea and you'll be captured by an ant! Break the cage and then defeat the ant before freeing the little Flea.

Greymoor (2 Fleas)

5) Balloon Jumping Puzzle Flea

After defeating the craw enemy gauntlet inside the house on the east side of the map, you'll unlock a balloon jumping puzzle.

Using these balloons (and being careful of those craws, they're a pain!), jump up about halfway and then head to the right side, where you'll spot a trapped flea beneath you.

Head right, drop down, hit the nearby switch to gain entry to the flea, and then break it out of its trap.

6) Path Above Halfway House Flea

When you have Cling Grip, you can make your way further into the towers on the west side of Greymoor.

Headout the second door on the right and follow the path to a switch, activating an elevator outside of the Halfway House.

Ignore than and platform across to the right, entering the first doorway you see. Then head to the end of the path to find Kratt, a Flea that will offer additional services at the Caravan. He'll head over there once you talk to him

Shellwood (1 Flea)

7) White Flower Puzzle Flea

After finding Shakra (and buying the Shellwood map off of her), head right one screen to find a room with thorny vines and white flower buds. Use these buds to pogo-jump upwards, defeating and avoiding enemies along the way.

When you reach a platform in the middle of the vines, drop down the right-hand side and carefully make your way down, defeating the enemies along the way.

The Flea is caught up in some vines right at the bottom.

Bellhart (1 Flea)

8) Buried in Bell Corridor Flea

We can't imagine it's comfortable being buried in a pile of bells, but that's where this Flea is hiding.

You'll reach the bell-filled halls above Bellhart via Shellwood, after getting the Cling Grip Ancestral Art. Keep heading to the far right to reach it, and break the wall with the bells sticking out.

Then, follow the paths through the bells carefully, heading up and left as and when you can, to eventually find the Flea. Free him and he'll go home.

The Slab (1 Flea)

9) Caged Flea

You should find this when you're exploring The Slab pretty naturally — whether you were captured or not. If You miss this Flea, you'll find him in a room on the bottom-left room of the tall chamber.

There's a hidden room within a room, basically. Head inside and break the cage he's trapped in.

Underworks (1 Flea)

10) Left Of Lava Room Flea

When you enter the Underworks from Whiteward, head to the large chamber full of lava (by riding the updraft up and left).

In this room, you want to make your way all the way to the bottom of the room — be careful of the exploding bugs as you go down! Then, head through a door on the left. You'll be ambushed by a large foe, so be careful and defeat him.

Once he's been dealt with, free the Flea!

The Lost Fleas Quest

The first time you come across the Flea Caravan will be in The Marrow, on the far east side.

Speak to Mooshka, the moustachioed tall flea at the front of the group, and he'll ask you to keep an eye out for any missing Fleas. You'll then get The Lost Fleas Wish, a quest to find five missing Fleas across Pharloom.

Once you've found five (or more) Fleas, return to the caravan in The Marrow and speek to Mooshka. He'll thank you and tell Hornet that he plans to move the Caravan. Accept his offer to travel with him and you'll be taken to Greymoor, where the Moorwing boss is situated.

(Note: If you complete this quest before defeating Moorwing, you can skip the boss in its entirety.)

The Lost Fleas reward



Finding five Fleas will reward you with the Flea Brew Tool, an extremely good piece of equipment that doesn't use any Shards, but you can refill at the Caravan for a small Rosary cost.

Flea Caravan Locations

The Flea Caravan will move around as you progress through the game, and so far, we've found it in two spots.

The Marrow, on the east side of the map.

Greymoor, the west side, right before the Bellhart area and where Moorwing is fought.

We're looking for more of those little Fleas as we explore Silksong's heights, so bookmark this page and keep an eye out for updates!