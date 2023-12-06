Wholesome Games brings its bite-sized indie game showcase to The Game Awards 2023 with Wholesome Snack.

The 30-minute presentation returns from last year and brings us a plethora of cute, cuddly, and cosy titles coming to multiple platforms. A handful of these games are coming to Switch, so we wanted to gather up the highlights and show you what you can get cosy with in 2024.

Without further ado, here is every single Nintendo Switch announcement and trailer from the Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2023 - Indie Game Showcase.

Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2023 - The full presentation

If you want to watch the complete hour-long showcase of cuddly cosiness, then you can do just that!

Below is every single confirmed Nintendo Switch game that was shown off during the Wholesome Snack presentation.

Welcome to Go-Go Town! You’re going to do great. One quick phone call and, Congratulations! You're the new mayor of Go-Go Town; a rundown tourism destination, well past its prime. Just like its residents…

Snacko - 2024

Explore and revitalize a cursed island as Momo, a former big city kitty who strikes out with her childhood best friend in hopes of finding something more fulfilling than a 9-5 office job. With the help of the island’s caretaker, you’ll farm, fish, and build as you please in your efforts to turn the ruined village into a thriving new home filled with new friends and family. Gather supplies to build everything from furniture to houses to farming materials, and turn the fruits (and veggies!) of your labor into delicious dishes for yourself or your friends.

Baladins - Early 2024

Buskers, party animals, troublemakers. They’ve been given many names, but they call themselves Baladins! These legendary heroes wander from town-to-town to fulfill their sacred quest: entertaining the masses! It’s a difficult task, but one the Baladins take in stride. From helping those in need to throwing parties, they bring surprises with them wherever their travels take them.

Eastward: Octopia - 31st January, 2024

