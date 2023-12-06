Wholesome Snack 2023 Showcase
Image: Nintendo Life

Wholesome Games brings its bite-sized indie game showcase to The Game Awards 2023 with Wholesome Snack.

The 30-minute presentation returns from last year and brings us a plethora of cute, cuddly, and cosy titles coming to multiple platforms. A handful of these games are coming to Switch, so we wanted to gather up the highlights and show you what you can get cosy with in 2024.

Without further ado, here is every single Nintendo Switch announcement and trailer from the Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2023 - Indie Game Showcase.

Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition 2023 - The full presentation

If you want to watch the complete hour-long showcase of cuddly cosiness, then you can do just that!

Wholesome Snack: the Game Awards Edition 2023 - Every Switch Game Announcement & Update

Below is every single confirmed Nintendo Switch game that was shown off during the Wholesome Snack presentation.

Go-Go Town - 2024

Welcome to Go-Go Town! You’re going to do great. One quick phone call and, Congratulations! You're the new mayor of Go-Go Town; a rundown tourism destination, well past its prime. Just like its residents…

Snacko - 2024

Explore and revitalize a cursed island as Momo, a former big city kitty who strikes out with her childhood best friend in hopes of finding something more fulfilling than a 9-5 office job. With the help of the island’s caretaker, you’ll farm, fish, and build as you please in your efforts to turn the ruined village into a thriving new home filled with new friends and family. Gather supplies to build everything from furniture to houses to farming materials, and turn the fruits (and veggies!) of your labor into delicious dishes for yourself or your friends.

Baladins - Early 2024

Buskers, party animals, troublemakers. They’ve been given many names, but they call themselves Baladins! These legendary heroes wander from town-to-town to fulfill their sacred quest: entertaining the masses! It’s a difficult task, but one the Baladins take in stride. From helping those in need to throwing parties, they bring surprises with them wherever their travels take them.

Eastward: Octopia - 31st January, 2024

Welcome to a parallel world of Eastward: population... growing!? In a remote mountainside village, Sam and John start life anew as farmers! Work the land, tend livestock, and cook heartwarming meals for familiar yet strangely different friends. Enjoy the good life in peaceful pixel surroundings!

Sky: Children of the Light - Days of Feast Event

Check out the latest Sky: Children of Light trailer to see winter cheer and take a peek at the Days of Feast event for the MMO game.

Bugaboo Pocket - 2024

A virtual pet game starring bugs from land, air and sea! Play as a research scientist living in a cabin with just your bugs and a pen pal for company. Spoil them with pets, minigames, food and furniture. Raise and release bugs to help Beetleback Ridge recover from a devastating fire.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story - 2024

From Lazy Bear, the studio that brought you Graveyard Keeper, comes Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story™. Jump into this delightful crafting RPG set in the magical world of Bandle City, home of the furry and fun-loving yordles.

Check out the full list of games on the Wholesome Games website. Snuggle down in the comments and share your favourite trailers and announcements with us.