We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we matched up a pair of covers for the excellent Mario Superstar Baseball on the GameCube, and with two very different designs, it wasn't even close. The Western design walked away with a comfortable 76% of the vote, leaving the more simplistic Japanese art with the remaining 24%.

Inspired by the reveal of the upcoming DK LEGO set, we're sticking with the GameCube once again this week as we take a look at the wonderful Donkey Kong Jungle Beat. Is there a more Nintendo game than a platformer controlled entirely with a pair of bongos? We don't think so. If they whacked this on NSO, we'd pick up a ridiculously-priced peripheral in a heartbeat.

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There are three covers to pick from this week, so let's meet 'em.