Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

We are back with another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we matched up a pair of covers for the excellent Mario Superstar Baseball on the GameCube, and with two very different designs, it wasn't even close. The Western design walked away with a comfortable 76% of the vote, leaving the more simplistic Japanese art with the remaining 24%.

Inspired by the reveal of the upcoming DK LEGO set, we're sticking with the GameCube once again this week as we take a look at the wonderful Donkey Kong Jungle Beat. Is there a more Nintendo game than a platformer controlled entirely with a pair of bongos? We don't think so. If they whacked this on NSO, we'd pick up a ridiculously-priced peripheral in a heartbeat.

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There are three covers to pick from this week, so let's meet 'em.

North America

Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat - NA
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The North American design sees DK flying up from the bottom corner, with a determined look on his face. A bunch of foes extend into the jungle backdrop behind, really selling the game's setting. Of course, the bongos make an appearance down the bottom, too — how could they not?

Europe

Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat - EU
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The European cover is similar to the North American variant, but way more... yellow. The titular jungle is gone from the background, replaced by a bright yellow that really brings out DK (now complete with a feathered outer glow) and his red-eyed pals.

Japan

Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat - JP
Image: Nintendo / LaunchBox

The same DK and enemy PNGs reappear in the Japanese design, though the background has swapped once again to a grey-blue, partially obscuring the foes. Everything is moved up a little to account for a large camo cutoff, too. And where are the bongos? That small message at the bottom just doesn't cut it!

Which region got the best Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!