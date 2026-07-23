After all sorts of leaks, LEGO and Nintendo have now officially revealed the Donkey Kong Arcade set.

Pre-orders are officially live on Lego's website and is priced at back $199.99 (or your regional equivalent). It includes 1371 pieces and will be released on 1st August 2026.

As noted in the description, this set comes with "Jumpman, Donkey Kong and Lady". It also comes with a mechanism to circulate the barrels in a continuous loop.

"Recreate the barrel-launching and leaping action of the classic arcade game with this LEGO® Donkey Kong™ Arcade (72051) building set for adults. The model pays homage to the original arcade cabinet game and makes playful retro decor for your entertainment room or home office. It features Jumpman, Donkey Kong and Lady, plus iconic scaffold, ladder and hammer details. Pull the lever to release a barrel at a time, as if thrown by Donkey Kong. Then move Jumpman with the joystick and press the button to make him leap over the barrels. This collectible set makes a great gamer gift idea for adult fans of video games and retro arcade game cabinets. Build smarter with the LEGO Builder app – zoom, rotate in 3D, track your progress and follow step-by-step digital instructions. The set contains 1,367 pieces."

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Here are the official images of this new set:

Lego and Nintendo also called on the legendary Donkey Kong player Steve Wiebe to promote this set in a new commercial.