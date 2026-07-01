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Following the shadow drop of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on the Switch 2 last November, physical distributor Limited Run Games has now officially announced a physical release.

Pre-orders for a standard edition and collector's edition go live on 2nd July 2026. The standard edition priced at $49.99 comes with a copy of the game and booklet. And the collector's edition for $79.99 includes a copy of the game, soundtrack CD, steelcase, map of Yamatai and pry axe keychain.

If you haven't already played this Lara Croft adventure, you can check out our review here on Nintendo Life. It's also available on the original Switch. More recently, Aspyr released Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration on the Switch 2.