Bomberman made a return in February with an entirely new collection and in a surprise announcement, Konami has revealed it will be releasing a free update next month.

On 20th August 2026, Super Bomberman Collection for Switch and Switch 2 will add the Hudson Soft Japanese-exclusive Super Bomberman: Panic Bomber W. This game arrived on the Super Famicom in 1995 and is a competitive puzzle game designed for 1-4 players.

"Attack your opponents with spectacular chain reactions and Big Bombs, which appear when your meter is filled!"

If you haven't already tried out this collection, we thought it was a blast - awarding it eight out of ten stars on release. Here are the games included, and you can check out our review below this: