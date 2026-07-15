Bomberman made a return in February with an entirely new collection and in a surprise announcement, Konami has revealed it will be releasing a free update next month.

On 20th August 2026, Super Bomberman Collection for Switch and Switch 2 will add the Hudson Soft Japanese-exclusive Super Bomberman: Panic Bomber W. This game arrived on the Super Famicom in 1995 and is a competitive puzzle game designed for 1-4 players.

"Attack your opponents with spectacular chain reactions and Big Bombs, which appear when your meter is filled!"

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If you haven't already tried out this collection, we thought it was a blast - awarding it eight out of ten stars on release. Here are the games included, and you can check out our review below this:

  • Panic Bomber W
  • Super Bomberman 5
  • Super Bomberman
  • Super Bomberman 2
  • Super Bomberman 3
  • Super Bomberman 4
  • Bomberman
  • Bomberman II

Will you be giving this game a go when it returns? Are there any other Bomberman games you would like to see added to this collection? Let us know in the comments.

[source gematsu.com]