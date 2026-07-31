Earlier this week, a Switch 2 classification was spotted for LEGO Party. In an update, a native version of the title for this platform has now been officially announced.
LEGO Party! Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launches alongside Update 1.6 and comes with higher frame rates, sharper visuals and a free upgrade for existing owners of the Switch release.
Here's what else you can expect, and you can check out the update trailer below:
1.6 update is now available for LEGO® Party! What's been added?
- Public Lobbies! You can now host or join public games. Play your favorite Challenge Zone or Minigame Rush playlist with other partygoers from across the globe all platforms!
- New Challenge Zone game modes! Switch up your next party with one of 4 new game modes to play across Challenge Zones.
- Advanced Game Rules! Mix up your next Challenge Zone with customised rules, such as Multi-Brick Purchase!
- For those of you playing on multiple platforms or just getting your news here, this update also gets LEGO® Party optimised for Nintendo Switch 2! Higher frame rate, sharper visuals, and a free upgrade for owners of the Nintendo Switch version!
- New Series 29 Minifigures to play and customise!
- Various bug fixes and performance improvements.
The Switch 2 Edition is also currently on sale on Nintendo's website in select locations, reducing it from the regular price of $39.99 to $27.99 (or your regional equivalent) until 31st August 2026.