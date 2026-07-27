Last September, the Mario Party style game LEGO Party arrived on the Switch with "60 hilarious minigames".

If you haven't already given this multiplayer title a go, it looks like it might be making an encore on the Switch 2. A rating for this version of the game has now surfaced on the ESRB. It's 'E' for everyone and contains comic mischief, mild fantasy and violence.

Here's the official rating summary, which describes "bathroom humor" and more:

"LEGO Party is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB with Comic Mischief and Mild Fantasy Violence. This is a LEGO-themed party game in which players compete in a game show to earn the most golden bricks. Players engage in minigames through Challenge Zones, some of which include mild instances of violence: firing a lance at opponents while jousting; dodging bombs while bumping opponents off a platform; dodging a giant squid's tentacles. Cartoony creatures can briefly attack players via fire blasts, laser beams, and smash attacks. One sequence depicts a player being ejected from the buttocks of a cat-shaped rocket, with accompanying commentary (e.g., “Phew! They're safe! Although that reminds me, I need to change my cat's litter.”); game show hosts' banter can also include bathroom humor (e.g., “That was so loud I imagine it wasn't just the decks around here getting pooped!”)."

According to some information on the Lego Party subreddit, a developer has apparently mentioned a Switch 2 version is coming "very soon". It will supposedly be a free upgrade for existing players on Switch.

When Lego Party launched last September, iam8bit also released a physical Switch version of the game. As for the reviews, the reception from users and critics is "generally favorable" on Metacritic and "very positive" on the Steam platform.