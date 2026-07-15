Last month, Konami announced Castlevania: Belmont's Curse would be launching on multiple platforms on 15th October 2026.

There was no sign of the Switch logo in this release date trailer, but it's now been confirmed the Nintendo version will be arriving at the same time as other platforms. Here's the official announcement from Konami's Japanese Castlevania social media account:

Konami: The release date for the Nintendo Switch™ version of *Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse* has also been set for Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube849k

Reservations for the physical version are now open starting today.

*Reservation start dates and availability may vary by retailer. Please note this in advance.* The reservation start date for the digital download version will be announced at a later date.

As noted, physical reservations open in Japan today, with reservations for the digital download version to be made available at a later date. There's been no word about a native Switch 2 version of the title.

This new 2D action-exploration entry in Konami's long-running series is set 23 years after Castlevania Dracula's Curse, and follows the journey of Trever Belmont's successor. It's developed by Evil Empire and Motion Twin (known for Dead Cells and The Rogue Prince of Persia) and is part of the series' 40th anniversary celebrations.

You can find out more about this upcoming Castlevania game in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.